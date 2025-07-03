  • home icon
  AEW "heavily interested" in signing 31-year-old ex-WWE Superstar following release in 2025 (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 03, 2025 16:45 GMT
The AEW President &amp; his father (Pic Courtesy: @Tonyrkhan on Instagram)
As long as AEW is a healthy functioning company, the promotion will always be interested in bringing in ex-WWE Superstars. According to a new report, Tony Khan's company is interested in signing someone who was released from the Stamford-based promotion just a few months ago.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Tony Khan's promotion is interested in a major addition to the women's division. This will likely come in the form of Isla Dawn.

Tony Khan is reportedly "heavily interested" in the 31-year-old Isla Dawn, who was released by WWE in February. While her tag team partner Alba Fyre has remained in the company and is a part of Chelsea Green's "Secret Hervice", Dawn is expected to be All Elite at some point in the near future.

Former WWE star Isla Dawn was recently at a few AEW tapings

On the same episode of WrestleVotes Radio, JoeyVotes and TC also dropped an interesting note about Isla Dawn's recent whereabouts.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently announced her first match in the UK after five years. However, in the United States, she has reportedly been backstage in AEW.

JoeyVotes noted that Isla Dawn has been backstage for AEW tapings and that she has appeared more than just once. While it isn't a surefire sign that she is getting signed, it certainly seems to be as good a sign as any.

It's very rare that companies simply bring in talent for the sake of it, and it's possible that she was getting a feel for how things work backstage in a bit of an "observation" period while the contract negotiations were happening.

One can only imagine that showing a wrestler their potential workplace can be a motivating factor in persuading them to sign a deal. Either way, if it happens, Isla Dawn would be a major addition to the women's division that's now led by Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
