[Spoiler] 2-time WWE champion officially signs with AEW just before Forbidden Door 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 21, 2025 00:39 GMT
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: WWE
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry

A major former WWE Superstar has just competed in their AEW debut and seems to be All Elite. This comes mere days before the promotion will hold this year's edition of Forbidden Door.

This Sunday, AEW will be at the O2 Arena for the highly anticipated crossover pay-per-view featuring stars from NJPW, Stardom, and CMLL. Several blockbuster matches have already been made official, and there is no shortage of action.

This week, Dynamite and Collision are taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow as the final stop before Forbidden Door. The fans are also looking forward to these next two, as there could be some final developments before Sunday.

During the tapings for Collision, former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn suddenly made her AEW debut in her hometown as she took on Megan Bayne in singles competition. She was spotted backstage a few hours before the show. This comes after Dawn was part of the mass releases from WWE back in February.

Similar to Ace Austin's debut during the Collision tapings last week, Dawn was making a surprise, unannounced appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Unfortunately, similar to the former TNA star, the Modern Day Witch did not walk away with a win during her appearance.

Dawn ended up losing to Megan Bayne, but had a great showing earlier today. It is unclear what will come next, but her appearance tonight may be an indication that she is now All Elite, given that she was given proper entrance music and titantron.

Tony Khan could make this official this week during the live airing of AEW Collision. Once this is made official, Isla Dawn will be one of the company's great signings in 2025. Interestingly, she is the first former WWE Superstar to join the roster this year, as all the other major signings have come from other promotions around the world.

Edited by Angana Roy
