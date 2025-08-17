Top Star Makes Blockbuster In-Ring Debut in AEW

A major star made his surprise AEW in-ring debut tonight on Collision, taking on one of the top names on the roster. This also hinted at his next career move, as he has been a free agent for a few months now.Tonight on the promotion's Saturday show, Ricochet faced off against Cincinnati's own Ace Austin. He is a star known for his six-year run in TNA, which only ended in late May, where he was a long-time tag team partner of Chris Bey. He also once had an affiliation with NJPW, as he was a member of the Bullet Club.Tonight, the Ace of Spades had a great showing against a top athlete in the ring, Ricochet. In his AEW debut, he was able to match whatever offense was thrown at him. There were also several moments where The Gates of Agony (GOA) interfered, but he was able to find a way to outmaneuver them.Unfortunately, despite everything, the former WWE Superstar resorted to some dirty tactics, raking Austin's eyes and blindsiding him. This opened up a chance for The One and Only to hit his Spirit Gun finisher and secure the win. The GOA also added to this by hitting a combined move on Ace Austin.All things considered, it was a great AEW debut for Austin. Tonight's show was taped last Wednesday, and although not shown during the live broadcast, Tony Khan was said to have come out post-match and reveal that Ace Austin was now All Elite.He now joins the great list of signings by AEW over the past year. It will be interesting to see how he'll slot in on the roster and what is in store for him next. Ace could look to get back at Ricochet following this controversial loss.