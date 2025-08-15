Tony Khan officially announces AEW has signed 28-year-old major free agent

AEW President Tony Khan recently bagged a major star for his roster. He has been specific about signing wrestlers in 2025. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Mina Shirakawa, and other stars have become valuable assets to the company despite having only joined this year. Tony recently signed another blockbuster star in Ace Austin.The 28-year-old star was one of the top wrestlers in TNA for the past six years. He was also part of ABC alongside Chris Bey. However, after the latter's life-threatening injury, Ace entered the singles division in 2024. His run looked promising initially, but things didn't stay the same after Chris' injury. After multiple rumors, he became a free agent in May 2025.At the recent Collision taping, Ace Austin was present in the crowd. A few moments later, the AEW President himself announced that the former TNA X Division Champion has signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.AEW's Ace Austin wanted a match with Kenny OmegaThe former TNA X Division Champion has been aiming to face the former AEW World Champion for many years. During the pandemic era, while Kenny Omega was TNA's World Champion, Ace Austin had the desire to square off against him.While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the 28-year-old star revealed that his contest with the Best Bout Machine is inevitable.“I know the Twitter-verse wants to see me and Sammy Guevara. That’s a match that has never happened one-on-one. We did have a triple threat once for XWA with Anthony Henry. A lot of people want to see me and Darby too. PAC also for sure, we are both ultimate athletes. But Kenny Omega, that is inevitable,” he said.The two might cross paths sooner rather than later now that the talented star shares a locker room with Kenny Omega. It will be interesting to see when they clash.