“I would love to do something with MJF”- Former WWE Champion wants to have a match with MJF

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently joined FITE on Focus and revealed that he would like to work with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) on AEW. The former WWE Champion also spoke about fulfilling some of the goals he wants to achieve.

Danielson continued his rivalry with Kenny Omega in the latest episode of Dynamite in a four-man tag team match. The latter won after his partner Adam Cole pinned Jungle Boy.

While speaking to FITE on Focus, Danielson discussed some of his goals for his AEW run, one of them being a match with AEW star MJF. He added that he would love to wrestle for New Japan's annual G1 Climax tournament.

"As far as, goals like, 'I want to do this, I want to do that,' I don't have a lot of that. I would like to do...there are some people I would like to wrestle in AEW and obviously you want them to be incredible matches. I'd love to be able to go to New Japan and do the G1, but that's COVID-dependent. I don't hang anything on that. I would love to do something with MJF in AEW. If that doesn't materialize and it never happens, it doesn't matter as long as I enjoy the rest of the things." said Bryan Danielson (H/T Fightful Select).

Danielson is having a great time working for AEW so far. The former WWE Superstar made a stellar in-ring debut against AEW world champion Kenny Omega at AEW Grand Slam. Both stars showcased brilliant performances for the fans as the match ended in a draw.

Is MJF the most notorious heel in the AEW roster?

Many superstars who have recently joined for AEW have wished to have a match against MJF. Bryan Danielson will be the latest addition to that list, and fans would love to see him square off against MJF.

"The Salt of the Earth" has become one of the hottest wrestlers in the wrestling industry because of his immense mic skills and in-ring talent. The wrestling world has been praising him for the past few months due to his ability to sell his persona to wrestling fans.

Also Read

Maxwell has already cut unique promos for Tony Khan's brand, and fans expect more from his current rivalry with fellow talent, Darby Allin.

Nonetheless, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF has all the qualities to be considered a mega main event for a major AEW PPV. Will it happen soon? Well, the fans will have to wait and watch for that one.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Angana Roy