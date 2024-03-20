Former WWE champion calls Adam Copeland an "overrated has-been"

AEW signed Adam Copeland last year, and the wrestling legend is currently in the middle of a strong run. However, a former WWE champion has just ripped into The Rated-R Superstar.

The former Edge teased retirement last year but ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling. He began working with long-time friend and rival Christian Cage, and now the two will battle in an "I Quit" Match on tonight's Dynamite, with Cage's TNT Championship on the line.

Captain Charisma took to Twitter/X today to share the promotional poster for tonight's "I Quit" Match. Cage also insulted the WWE Hall of Famer with a few harsh words.

"I know who I am. I don't need some overrated has-been to remind me. Bring your crutch. I'll be in the middle of the ring waiting. Alone. #TNTChamp #AEWDynamite #NowAndForever," Cage wrote.

Dynamite will mark the fourth All Elite Wrestling match between the WWE legends. Cage retained the TNT Championship in early December, but Copeland captured the title in a No DQ Match at Worlds End on December 30. However, Killswitch immediately used his title shot to take the title back and give it to Cage.

AEW Dynamite will feature several former WWE stars

All Elite Wrestling will continue the build to their inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view as tonight's Dynamite airs live from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A special Wednesday Rampage will also air tonight.

Dynamite will be headlined by TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an "I Quit" Match, plus the second promo from Mercedes Moné. The company released the following Control Center video for tonight, featuring Tony Schiavone.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's Dynamite:

Mercedes Moné will speak

FTW Champion Hook vs. Chris Jericho

Women's Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo

Continental Champion Eddie Kingston defends vs. Kazuchika Okada

"I Quit" Match: TNT Champion Christian Cage defends vs. Adam Copeland

