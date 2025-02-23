Former WWE champion claims AEW has never created a star in explosive rant

AEW has often been the subject of criticism but rarely has a wrestler taken the time to tear into it like Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) just did. The two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently cut a blistering promo on the promotion and its talent. He even took shots at World Wrestling Entertainment, NXT, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Enzo gained fame as part of a hugely popular WWE tag team alongside Big Cass, who is currently known as Big Bill in AEW. After being fired from the Stamford-based company in 2018, he shifted his focus to making music. However, he's remained active in the wrestling industry, and he's still doing what he does best: cutting inflammatory promos.

The former WWE Superstar recently posted a video on Instagram where he ranted about All Elite Wrestling in front of MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He claimed that "a star has never been born" in the young promotion. He then went after WWE, NXT, and Cody Rhodes before shifting his attention to Dave Meltzer and AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks:

"I’m here at S***life Stadium, but it could be worse. I could be in an empty parking lot like AEW. Actually, I could be in the used car parking lot called AEW, where a star has never been born. [...] To this day, I have no idea what Dave Meltzer looks like. And the Young Bucks? They’ve never made it in f***ing New York. Young Bucks? You’re old f****. He’s past with a trampoline in his yard—now he thinks he’s hard."

Kenny Omega has rarely been included in these kinds of promos due to the respect he's garnered both in and out of the ring. However, Enzo made no exception for The Best Bout Machine either:

"Hey Kenny Omega, you ain’t off limits either. Mega Man, I ain’t playing with f****** joysticks—this ain’t a video game, this is real life, and I am the best at talking s*** and backing it up. I am the best on Dusty Rhodes’ #1 student, and you can’t teach that. Omega? I fart on a megaphone, and I got more charisma coming out of my a** than when you talk on a microphone." [H/T Ringside News]

You can check out Enzo's Instagram rant here.

Enzo Amore recently reunited with AEW's Big Bill

Enzo Amore and Big Cass had already gone their separate ways before they were both released from WWE in 2018. Since then, the two had only reunited once for a match against The Hardys in 2022. They recently found their way back into the ring together, and they even revived their old Enzo & Cass act for fans on the Jericho Cruise.

During the most recent of Chris Jericho's cruises, titled Six on the Beach, Enzo teamed up with The Learning Tree (Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Chris Jericho) to take on Grizzled Young Veterans and MxM Collection in an eight-man tag team match.

Enzo got on the mic and introduced himself and Big Bill the same way he did back in their tag team days, eliciting big reactions from the fans aboard. Enzo and The Learning Tree ultimately defeated their opponents. Whether this was a one-time reunion remains to be seen.

