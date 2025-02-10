Former WWE Champion claims Jon Moxley is avoiding him in AEW's locker room

A former WWE Champion has his eyes on Jon Moxley. He claims the AEW World Champion is avoiding him in the locker room.

Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut late last year and already made a significant impact when he defeated Swerve Strickland. Lashley and Shelton Benjamin then went on to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, it looks like The All Mighty is already looking ahead to his future. It's only a matter of time before he clashes with Moxley.

During a recent interview with the Sporting Tribune, Bobby Lashley claimed that Moxley avoids him in the locker room. He said that it's only a matter of time before he goes after the World Title, but first, he'll need to get rid of the tag titles.

"I think he stays clear away from me. Whenever I see him in the locker room, he’ll go clear in the other direction. He knows what’s going on. He knows it is only a matter of time. Right now, we’re focused on what we’re doing and being tag team champions. That’s what we’re focused on. Once we get rid of these titles, we’ll look at the next step." [H/T Fightful]

Konnan gives his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley's AEW run

Ever since arriving in AEW, Jon Moxley has received strong booking from Tony Khan. He has won multiple World Titles in the company, and many would also consider Moxley to be the face of the company. Whenever Tony Khan needs someone to step up and be the standard-bearer of the promotion, Mox has been the guy to do it. However, unlike Tony Khan, not a lot of critics have been fans of the World Champion's run in AEW.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan said that he was a fan of Moxley in WWE, particularly during his time in The Shield. However, he has not enjoyed what Moxley has been doing in AEW.

"I'm gonna say WWE because at least I enjoyed it when he was in The Shield, and there has been nothing I have enjoyed since he has been in AEW. I wouldn't call him the worst wrestler ever 'cause there is a lot worse than him. But his creative I think has been really bad," Konnan said. [0:45 - 1:02]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will continue to back Jon Moxley despite all the criticisms.

