Veteran gives an unfiltered take on Jon Moxley's run in AEW: "I think it's been really bad"

Jon Moxley has been one of the top stars in AEW since his debut in 2019. However, a wrestling veteran has not been a fan of his work ever since he came to the land of All Elite.

The veteran in question is WCW legend Konnan. Moxley rose to prominence as one-third of one of the greatest WWE factions of all time, The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He was then known as the Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose.

The Purveyor of Violence achieved success in the global juggernaut, but creative differences and a lack of direction led to his exit from the company. In 2019, he signed with AEW and debuted at the Double or Nothing event. Since then, he has been a top attraction for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Trending

However, in the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan openly stated that he had not enjoyed anything about Jon Moxley's run in AEW. He admitted to being a fan of his work in WWE, especially The Shield, but he saw his tenure in All Elite as a major disappointment.

"I'm gonna say WWE because at least I enjoyed it when he was in The Shield, and there has been nothing I have enjoyed since he has been in AEW. I wouldn't call him the worst wrestler ever 'cause there is a lot worse than him. But his creative I think has been really bad," Konnan said. [0:45 - 1:02]

Jon Moxley is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with a former WWE superstar in AEW

Jon Moxley currently reigns at the top of the mountain as the AEW World Champion. He won the title for a record third time at WrestleDream, defeating the former champion, Bryan Danielson, and is also leading the charge of The Death Riders faction.

Moxley and his faction have been embroiled in a rivalry with Adam Copeland and FTR since Copeland came back at Worlds End pay-per-view. He challenged Moxley for his title at AEW Revolution, only to be turned down by him.

As of now, Moxley and his cohort Claudio Castagnoli will team up to battle Adam Copeland and Jay White at AEW Grand Slam Australia, which could be a pit stop before the fans witness the monumental clash between the two former WWE superstars.

If you are using any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin It 100 Official and give H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback