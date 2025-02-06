Former WWE Champion rejected on live AEW television

This week on live AEW television, a major challenge was issued by a multi-time former WWE Champion. However, when fans thought a blockbuster match was about to be confirmed, it was rejected.

At the start of the latest edition of Dynamite, Jay White was interviewed by Renee Paquette outside the arena. He reflected on forming an alliance with Adam Copeland and FTR against the Death Riders.

At that moment, Jon Moxley and his faction arrived to lay a beatdown on the former Bullet Club leader. However, Jay White had a timely backup in the form of Cope and FTR, leading to a brawl that reached the ringside.

Trending

As the dust began to settle, Adam Copeland grabbed the microphone and reminded Jon Moxley of the challenge he made at last week's Collision. The Rated-R Superstar wanted to face Moxley for the AEW World Championship at their next major event, Revolution, in March 2025.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

While many in the arena were hyped at Cope's challenge to be answered, the Purveyor of Violence disappointed the audience by turning it down. This led Jay White to propose a tag team match featuring Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against himself and Cope at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

This added further intrigue into the road of this potential title match happening soon, despite Jon Moxley's refusal for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback