Former WWE champion drops huge Mercedes Mone's reference

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars in the industry. Therefore, a former WWE champion has also referenced her recently.

Bayley and Mercedes Mone have a huge history together, dating back to their time in NXT when they formed the Four Horsewomen. The Role Model and The CEO even had an incredible match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, which is regarded as one of the greatest women's matches in WWE history. When they moved up to the main roster, Bayley and Mone formed a tag team and even became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. Now, these two women are working for different promotions.

Recently, Bayley posted a clip of herself and the former Sasha Banks on her Instagram Story. In the clip, they were being interviewed just after they won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Screengrab of Bayley's Instagram Story (source: The Role Model's Instagram account)

Dutch Mantell Gives His Honest Thoughts on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has managed to establish herself as a top star in the women's division. She has won several titles across various promotions. Despite all the success she is facing in AEW, people are very critical of her. Jim Cornette even called her promo work "rotten."

Speaking on a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager agreed with Cornette's sentiments. He also said that she is not very talented and criticized her promo skills.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," said Mantell. [1:34:49 - 1:35:28 ]

It will be interesting to see whether Bayley and The CEO will ever work for the same company again.

