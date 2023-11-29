Former WWE champion extends heartfelt note to AEW star on decade-old alliance

One of the top superstars in WWE's women's division recently interacted with another star who was one of the top women wrestlers in the industry, as they talked about their more than a decade old friendship. The stars mentioned here are Asuka and former WWE Superstar Athena (fka Ember Moon)

The two had their first match against each other in a contest at a SHIMMER event back in 2012. They then started working with each other again in 2017 for NXT, and even faced each other for the brand's women's title twice at Takeover. Currently, the Japanese star has been competing as a member of Damage CTRL, while Athena currently holds the ROH Women's Title, and is signed to AEW.

On Twitter, Athena posted a picture of their first match 11 years ago, and couldn't believe how much time had passed. The former WWE Women's Champion replied, and could not believe it as well. She also had a quick message for the AEW star, saying she hoped they would have a lot of fun as well in the future, as she invited her to visit Japan.

Has it been 11 years since we met. I hope to have lots of fun with you in the near future! Of course I will take you to Akihabara, Kyoto and my arcade!

WWE Superstar Asuka interacts with fans following WWE Survivor Series

It would be an understatement to say that the wrestling industry is popular. During PLEs and PPVs, it is usually more apparent, as thousands and thousands of fans come together to enjoy professional wrestling.

Recently, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames took place, and this ended up being one of the most talked about events worldwide. Following the event, Asuka was surprised by an interaction she had with some of her fans.

As she was exiting the Allstate Arena, the Japanese superstar passed by a group of fans who were waiting for the wrestlers exiting the arena. As she passed by, fans were chanting her name, which delighted her. She would end up recording this and posting it on Twitter.

Looking back at the career she had, it is not an assumption that Asuka is popular. She is a world-renowned talent that many can get behind, and she has put on tons of incredible matches against the best of the best of this generation.

