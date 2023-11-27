[Watch] 8-time WWE champion swarmed by fans while driving away from Survivor Series arena

An eight-time WWE champion was swarmed by fans while driving away from Survivor Series: WarGames arena. The name in question is Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow, alongside Kairi Sane, recently returned and became a part of Damage CTRL after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. They locked horns with a team of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi for the Women's WarGames match. However, the EST team emerged victorious after Lynch performed a manhandle slam on Bayley.

Asuka recently took to Twitter to post a video in which fans were excited to see the former WWE Women's Champion while cheering for her.

You can check out her tweet below:

The Empress of Tomorrow has a huge fanbase in World Wrestling Entertainment after becoming one of the most decorated female superstars. She won several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship once, the WWE Women's Championship thrice, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Tag Team Championship thrice.

WWE Superstar Asuka hinted at becoming the leader of Damage CTRL

Asuka recently took to Twitter to reply to a user about a Damage CTRL fanart with The Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane included in it.

The former Women's Champion wrote that she thinks she should be in control of the fearsome faction because she is a living legend.

"Am I not the center? I think I should be in control of damage control. Because I'm a living legend. right?" wrote Asuka.

Fans believe Bayley might get kicked out of her faction after the latest inclusions, and Asuka, alongside Kairi Sane, might form The Kabuki Warriors once again with IYO SKY by their side as well. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the stable.

