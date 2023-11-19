"I should be in control" - Asuka sends a cryptic message after joining Damage CTRL

Asuka took to Twitter/X to send a cryptic message after she recently turned heel and joined Damage CTRL.

On this week's SmackDown, The Empress of Tomorrow was joined in the ring by her new stablemates. Bayley and the rest of the faction addressed the WWE Universe before properly inducting their newest member.

Taking to Twitter/X, Asuka sent out a cryptic message, claiming that she should be in control of Damage CTRL. In doing so, the 42-year-old teased the idea of leading the faction.

"Am I not the center? I think i should be in control of damage control. Because I'm a living legend. right?" wrote Asuka.

Check out Asuka's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Asuka was absent from WWE television for months before being reintroduced by Bianca Belair. Unfortunately for The EST, she was betrayed by The Empress of Tomorrow during a tag team match.

Before her hiatus, the Japanese star lost the Women's Championship to Belair at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Bayley sent a bold message on behalf of Damage CTRL following SmackDown

Following this week's WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to Instagram to send a message on behalf of her faction.

The Role Model claimed that she and her faction are the "puppet masters" as she shared photos of the group from this week's show. She wrote:

"We are the puppet masters!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #damagectrl #smackdown #wwe"

Expand Tweet

At WWE Crown Jewel, Bayley's faction added its fourth member after the returning Kairi Sane joined forces with the group. The Pirate Princess helped IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

At the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Bayley, Sane, SKY, and Asuka will face the team of Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi in a WarGames Match.

Do you think Asuka fits well as a member of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.