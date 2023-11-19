Bayley makes a bold statement on behalf of Damage CTRL, sends a four-word message after WWE SmackDown

Following this week's WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to Instagram to send a four-word message on behalf of Damage CTRL.

In recent weeks, Damage CTRL has added two new members. At Crown Jewel, the returning Kairi Sane assisted IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Last week on SmackDown, Asuka turned heel to join forces with the group, as well.

Taking to Instagram, The Role Model sent out a four-word message, claiming that Damage CTRL are "puppet masters."

"We are the puppet masters!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #damagectrl #smackdown #wwe," wrote Bayley.

Dutch Mantell spoke quite highly of Asuka joining Damage CTRL

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the conclusion of a recent episode of SmackDown, which saw Damage CTRL add another member to the faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that he loved Asuka's heel turn and her betrayal of Bianca Belair. The Empress of Tomorrow went on to join forces with Bayley and co.

The veteran further praised Triple H and his creative team for executing the plan perfectly.

"Loved the finish. I loved the finish when Bianca went for the tag, and she got the shorthand. The Japanese girls all had a reunion, and then they got Bayley in there... It was very good. I like a show that really turns things around. This show tonight turned everything on its head. Now, creative can go in with a whole slate. They've probably already booked the next week or after that, but they executed it very well tonight. My hats off to Paul and the creative team; good job," said Mantell.

On the recent episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the team of Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY will battle against the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi in a WarGames match.

