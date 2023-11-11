"My hats off to Paul" - WWE legend applauds Triple H for SmackDown finish (Exclusive)

Another WWE SmackDown episode is in the books, and as always, there were a few big moments throughout the show. While breaking it down on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he loved the main event's finish and praised Triple H and the team for their booking.

The show-closing match saw Damage CTRL take on Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. The final minutes featured a massive swerve as Asuka betrayed her teammates to join forces with Damage CTRL before the SmackDown match got called off as a no-contest by the WWE referee.

The chaotic ending was followed by the heels laying out the baby faces before the show went off the air. Dutch Mantell loved everything he witnessed and praised Triple H for executing his creative plans flawlessly.

"Loved the finish. I loved the finish when Bianca went for the tag, and she got the shorthand. The Japanese girls all had a reunion, and then they got Bayley in there... It was very good. I like a show that really turns things around. This show tonight turned everything on its head. Now, creative can go in with a whole slate. They've probably already booked the next week or after that, but they executed it very well tonight. My hats off to Paul and the creative team; good job." [From 34:14 onwards]

The WWE women's division is visibly undergoing a shift. Only time will tell what is next for the blue brand.

