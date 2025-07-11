Former WWE champion “extremely hopeful” of making AEW All In debut on Saturday

AEW is only days away from producing its biggest show of the year, All In: Texas. While an array of top stars are announced, a former WWE champion is still eyeing a spot at the PPV set to take over Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The superstar is the reigning and record-shattering Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena. Despite crossing over 900 days as the champion, the former Ember Moon has not been scheduled for the show. Moreover, she even belongs to the state of Texas.

In a conversation with the "Fort Worth Star-Telegram," the former NXT Women's Champion stated that she is still hopeful about competing at the AEW pay-per-view. Athena also expressed her desire to compete at a stadium show, something she has not done in her wrestling career.

“Honestly, at this point, I might just snatch someone bald and throw them into a locker to take that spot,” Athena said. “ I mean, it’s my home — it’s my town. I want to be able to perform in a stadium show because I haven’t really had the opportunity to do that. So, I’m extremely hopeful.” [H/T: Fort Worth Star-Telegram]

AEW superstar Athena teased adopting a new name

Athena has been impressive as the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has defeated some of the top names in the business to keep her title reign intact. Moreover, The Fallen Angel is eyeing the thousand-day mark and wants to call herself the modern-day Bruna Sammartino once she accomplishes that.

"I never thought it would happen to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like...honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama's going to call herself the modern day Bruno Sammartino."

With AEW All In Texas only days away, it remains to be seen if Athena will get her deserved spot at the biggest show of Tony Khan's promotion.

