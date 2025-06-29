Top AEW star suddenly drops a tease for a new name

A major AEW star hinted at giving herself a new name after hitting a big milestone sooner rather than later. The star compared herself to a WWE Hall of Famer.

A new name might be waiting for the top AEW star, Athena (fka Ember Moon). The 36-year-old has been the face of Tony Khan's Ring of Honor women's division since 2022. She has also held the ROH Women's World Championship for over 931 days and is nearing the 1,000-day mark.

While speaking on The Takedown on SI recently, The Fallen Goddess hinted at giving herself a new ring name after a WWE Hall of Famer. Athena mentioned that she would refer to herself as the modern-day Bruno Sammartino once she reaches 1000 days as the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion:

"I never thought it would happen to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like...honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama's going to call herself the modern day Bruno Sammartino," Athena said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bruno Sammartino holds the record for two of the longest World Title reigns in pro wrestling history. Athena is currently the longest-reigning champion in ROH history, and reaching 1000 days would be a huge milestone for her.

AEW star challenged to a major title match

AEW star Athena was recently challenged to a ROH Women's World Title match. Thunder Rosa was the one who issued the challenge after weeks of animosity with The Fallen Goddess.

During a backstage promo last week, La Mera Mera challenged Athena for her title at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view during the All In 2025 weekend on July 11.

"I've been begging for an opportunity. I've been demanding an opportunity. And now, it's now; July is coming. Supercard of Honor is coming. And you, Athena, have something that I've been wanting for a long time. And that's the Ring of Honor Women's [World] Championship. You think I'm not gonna risk it all for that? Well, you're wrong, you're absolutely wrong. You and I at Supercard of Honor," Thunder Rosa said.

It will be interesting to see if Thunder Rosa can capture the ROH Women's World Title while being a former AEW Women's World Champion.

