Record-breaking champion challenged to a championship match during AEW All In weekend

A record-breaking champion has been challenged to a title match during AEW All In 2025 weekend in Arlington, Texas, next month. Athena has been a dominant force in ROH. She is the reigning ROH Women's World Champion. Her title reign currently stands at 929 days, making her the longest-reigning champion in the promotion's history. The War Goddess has successfully defended her gold against all sorts of challengers. However, her reign is seemingly in jeopardy.

Athena has been feuding with Thunder Rosa for the past couple of weeks. The female stars were on opposite sides during an eight-woman tag team match last week on Collision. Last night on Dynamite, they were involved in a four-way bout for the number-one spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025.

Now, as tensions between them escalate, Thunder Rosa has issued a challenge to Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Supercard of Honor, which will take place on July 11, a day before AEW All In 2025.

Trending

"I've been begging for an opportunity. I've been demanding an opportunity. And now, it's now; July is coming. Supercard of Honor is coming. And you, Athena, have something that I've been wanting for a long time. And that's the Ring of Honor Women's [World] Championship. You think I'm not gonna risk it all for that? Well, you're wrong,'' she said in a backstage promo uploaded by AEW on X.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Rosa continued:

''You're absolutely wrong. You and I at Supercard of Honor. And, oh my god, guess what? I get an opportunity to beat your a** after what you did on Collision last Saturday with that title tomorrow in World Wars in ROH in Mexico City. So, Athena, I hope you celebrate. I hope you make fun of everybody because your time is up because it's Thunder time. Texas, you and I, remember this. Don't threat on me [sic], b**ch!" [0:00-0:58]

Expand Tweet

AEW star Athena was reportedly supposed to defeat Mercedes Mone in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

One of the dream matches that fans had long wanted to see was between Athena and Mercedes Mone. This match finally took place in the semi-final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the April 16 edition of AEW Dynamite. The CEO ended up winning the match, but this allegedly wasn't the original plan.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the internal pitch was for Mercedes to lose to Athena so that the creative team could build to a rematch at All In: Texas.

However, the plan changed after Tony Khan decided to book Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for AEW All In. Hence, the creative team felt it made little sense for the TBS Champion to lose in the semi-final of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Athena accepts Thunder Rosa's challenge in the coming days.

Please credit AEW's X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More