37-year-old star sends a warning to Mercedes Mone ahead of huge title match: "The day I become a champion in AEW"

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship against a 37-year-old star on the 300th edition of Dynamite next Wednesday. Ahead of her title defense, The CEO has received a warning from her upcoming opponent.

Mina Shirakawa and Mercedes Mone have a brief history dating back to January 2025, when The CEO defeated the Japanese star to win the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title at Wrestle Dynasty. Following this defeat, the 37-year-old vowed to face the former Sasha Banks again.

Last week on AEW Grand Slam Mexico, the Japanese star distracted Mone, allowing Toni Storm to appear from behind and hit her with a surprise German Suplex. This week on Dynamite, Mone assaulted Storm backstage and dragged her through the backstage area. Mina Shirakawa came out to make the save. Next week on Dynamite 300, The CEO will defend the TBS Championship against Shirakawa.

Ahead of the match, Mina Shirakawa took to X to issue a warning to the TBS Champion.

"That loss at the Tokyo Dome shook me. But it also woke something up in me. Next week, at #AEWDynamite300, I’ll make it the greatest day of my life—the day I become a champion in AEW," she wrote.

Toni Storm breaks silence after being assaulted by Mercedes Mone

Toni Storm is currently leading the AEW female division as Women's World Champion. However, her title reign is in jeopardy, as Mercedes Mone will challenge her at All In 2025. Last night's attack on the Auckland-born star is seemingly just a sign of things to come from The CEO.

Following the attack, Storm was being helped backstage by Luther when she had a message for her challenger.

"Where are you? Mercedes? You want to play games, Mercedes? Oh, we'll bloody play games," Toni said. [0:07-0:16]

It will be interesting to see if Mone adds another title to her collection on July 12 in Texas.

