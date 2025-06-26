Toni Storm breaks silence after getting involved in a fight with former WWE champion

A former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion attacked AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on the latest episode of Dynamite. Toni had a message for the attacker after the show in an exclusive promo.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Toni Storm got ambushed by former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Mercedes Mone from behind. Toni and Mercedes are set to square off in an AEW Women's World Title Match at All In 2025. The CEO laid out Storm with an attack backstage right when the show opened this week, and the security officials had to make the save.

Mina Shirakawa also showed up to help The Timeless One from Mercedes' assault. Nevertheless, Storm appeared in an exclusive backstage promo after Dynamite alongside Shirakawa and Luther. She was furious after getting attacked by Mone. Toni called out The CEO and said they will play games if she wants it.

"Where are you? Mercedes? You want to play games Mercedes? Oh we'll bloody play games," Toni said. [From 0:07 - 0:16]

It has also been announced that Mercedes Mone will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa next week on the 300th episode of Dynamite after what happened this week.

Toni Storm is disappointed in the former WWE champion

Toni Storm recently expressed her disappointment towards former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. During a live promo on Collision last Saturday, Storm claimed that Mone is not taking their AEW Women's World Championship match at All In seriously and is focusing on other things instead.

"Mercedes Moné, I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to kiss me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?" Toni said.

It will be interesting to see if The Timeless One manages to stop the Mone train at All In on July 12.

