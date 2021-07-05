Former WWE Champion gives 5 stars to his match with Jon Moxley 

Chris Jericho recently stated his opinion that his match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2020 was a 5-star match.

At the time, Jericho was the reigning AEW World Champion. At the pay-per-view on Feburary 29th, he defended his title against Moxley After a hard-fought battle, the challenger finally got the better of Jericho by executing the Paradigm Shift, ending The Inner Circle leader's reign at 182 days.

Chris Jericho answered several questions on his Twitter handle as part of the promotional activities for his recently released book, "The Complete List of Jericho." When a fan on Twitter asked Y2J to rate the aforementioned bout with Moxley, Jericho gave the match a perfect 5-star rating and stated that he loved every aspect of the clash.

"Match #2705, Feb 29, 2020, from Chicago," tweeted Jericho. "I gave it 5 stars. Loved everything about this match!!"

Match #2705, Feb 29, 2020 from Chicago. I gave it 5 stars. Loved everything about this match!! @JonMoxley

While many fans would debate whether the match is as great as Jericho thinks, it's hard to deny the bout's historical significance. Jon Moxley's crowning moment as the AEW Champion was an iconic moment in the promotion's short history, with his subsequent reign being one of the best in recent memory.

Jon Moxley held the AEW Championship for 277 days

Jon Moxley's AEW Championship reign began on a sour note; mere weeks after he won the gold, the COVID-19 pandemic began ravaging the world, robbing professional wrestling events of their most essential element - the fans.

Still, Moxley didn't let this situation deter him, and he went onto have a series of memorable titles defenses over the next eight months. He defeated MJF, Eddie Kingston, the late Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and more.

Happy birthday to the best in AEW, Jon Moxley! Who held the AEW championship for 277 days. Quite the dominant reign, I’d say. pic.twitter.com/QuA5sPFxCY — Jack. ✨ (@FireflY2Jack) December 7, 2020

His reign finally ended at the hands of Kenny Omega, who defeated him via nefarious means on the Winter is Coming special episode of AEW Dynamite on December 2, 2020.

Do you the match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2020 is worthy a 5-star rating?

