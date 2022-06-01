"It doesn't matter now" – Former 3-time WWE Champion believes he could have faced Roman Reigns in a dream match before signing with AEW

AEW star Jeff Hardy discussed scrapped plans regarding himself and current Universal and WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

Hardy was seemingly on the cusp of a final main event run in WWE before his abrupt departure in December 2021, with fans speculating what could've been if the former WWE Champion stayed with the company.

Rather than returning to the company and potentially feuding with Roman Reigns, Jeff joined AEW in March 2022, coming to the aid of his brother Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, and Sting.

Speaking with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Jeff said if he were to feud with Reigns, it would've been after WrestleMania 38:

“I think my time with Roman [Reigns] might have been after [Wrestle]Mania this year, but I don’t know it don’t matter now. (from 16:59 to 17:05)

Reigns' former tag team partner Seth Rollins was another potential opponent for Jeff. Hardy recalled his face-off with Rollins at Survivor Series 2021:

“Survivor Series there was a glimmer of hope like with me and Seth [Rollins] towards the end and he wins, and the crowd were just so with me every night. Yeah it – I was just so like one of the most popular guys there.” (from 16:45 to 16:58)

Jeff Hardy was pulled from this week's AEW Dynamite

At the most recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, viewers pointed out that Jeff looked slightly off the pace against The Young Bucks. It's now confirmed that Jeff will be taking time off. He's been removed from the next episode of Dynamite.

Jeff was to team with his brother Matt, Christian Cage, and the Jurassic Express to take on The Undisputed Elite. However, he's been replaced by Darby Allin.

The Undisputed Elite aren't exactly fully fit either. Adam Cole was also pulled from the match due to injury and replaced by young NJPW star, Hikuleo.

The match is sure to tear the house down on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The only way to see what happens is by tuning in and watching the action play out!

