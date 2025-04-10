Former WWE Champion being hired by AEW after suddenly being fired, Bill Apter thinks, is a commendable idea (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE star who was fired by TNA recently raised eyebrows in the wrestling community, considering the star was Gail Kim. According to Bill Apter, this could be a good opportunity for AEW to swoop in and recruit her.
Gail Kim was one of the most recognizable names in WWE during her stint there. While she won the world title only once, her work in the ring set her apart and earned her a dedicated fanbase. She was recently fired from TNA, ending her 14-year run there, which came as a surprise to many.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:
"Gail Kim is a dressing room leader. She is great in terms of in the ring, and she has been around a long time. She doesn't look like it, but she is a smart ring veteran, and for AEW to bring her in to help coach the girl roster there? Brilliant move. Jim Ross had a great idea. Bring her in." [0:45 onwards]
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also added to the comments and said:
"Yea, it can certainly help 'em. I mean that's not a bad move to, you know, bring her in. And I hope that does happen for her. " [1:17 onwards]
Jim Ross also wants the former WWE star in AEW
According to Jim Ross, Gail Kim would be an asset to Tony Khan's company.
Speaking on Grillin JR with Jim Ross, the WWE legend stated that he had great respect for Gail Kim and would love to see her in the AEW roster.
"I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T - 411 Mania]
Will Gail Kim join AEW? Only time will tell.
