Former WWE Champion being hired by AEW after suddenly being fired, Bill Apter thinks, is a commendable idea (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE star who was fired by TNA recently raised eyebrows in the wrestling community, considering the star was Gail Kim. According to Bill Apter, this could be a good opportunity for AEW to swoop in and recruit her.

Ad

Gail Kim was one of the most recognizable names in WWE during her stint there. While she won the world title only once, her work in the ring set her apart and earned her a dedicated fanbase. She was recently fired from TNA, ending her 14-year run there, which came as a surprise to many.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Gail Kim is a dressing room leader. She is great in terms of in the ring, and she has been around a long time. She doesn't look like it, but she is a smart ring veteran, and for AEW to bring her in to help coach the girl roster there? Brilliant move. Jim Ross had a great idea. Bring her in." [0:45 onwards]

Ad

Trending

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also added to the comments and said:

"Yea, it can certainly help 'em. I mean that's not a bad move to, you know, bring her in. And I hope that does happen for her. " [1:17 onwards]

Ad

Jim Ross also wants the former WWE star in AEW

According to Jim Ross, Gail Kim would be an asset to Tony Khan's company.

Speaking on Grillin JR with Jim Ross, the WWE legend stated that he had great respect for Gail Kim and would love to see her in the AEW roster.

"I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T - 411 Mania]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Gail Kim join AEW? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More