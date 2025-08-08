Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Reacts to AEW Star's Heartwarming Post

An AEW star shared a heartwarming post on social media. This prompted a reaction from Jinder Mahal.

Satnam Singh is a former professional basketball player who signed with AEW in 2021. Shortly after making his AEW debut, he aligned himself with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Since then, he has become a regular feature on AEW TV as part of Jeff Jarrett's faction. He has also been a regular presence on ROH in the past few months. However, he has yet to become a top star in AEW. Despite this, he has performed well enough to remain on the AEW roster for the past few years.

Recently, Satnam Singh took to social media to share a video of himself driving his new car, a Chevrolet GMC. This prompted a response from many fans who supported the AEW star. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal also commented on his post, congratulating him.

Screengrab of Jinder Mahal's comment (image source: Satnam Singh's Instagram account)

Vince Russo says WWE dropped the ball with Jinder Mahal

In 2017, Jinder Mahal shocked the world when he won the WWE Championship. He went on to hold the title for 170 days before he dropped it later that year. Since then, WWE fans have been divided regarding Mahal's title reign, since just a few years earlier, he was jobbing out to every major WWE star.

Speaking on his Writing with Russo podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that Jinder "was money", and he looked like a million bucks as WWE Champion. He also commented that the company dropped the ball with him.

"I don't care what anybody says, and I will say this till the end of time, Jinder was money. And when they put that belt on him, he did everything they told him to do. He was money, he's a smart dude. He looked like a million bucks. They dropped the ball miserably on that," said Russo.

It will be interesting to see whether Jinder will make his WWE return in the future.

