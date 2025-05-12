Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal drew a lot of flak as the company's world champion during his 170-day reign, but has recently been supported by wrestling veteran Vince Russo. Mahal was seen as a lower mid-carder when he was released in 2014 before returning two years later.
One of the best moments of his career came at Backlash 2017 when he defeated fan-favourite Randy Orton to win his first and only world title with the company. His win was met with a lot of boos from the fans as Jinder Mahal was never accepted by the WWE Universe.
While speaking on the Writing with Russo podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo came to the defense of the former WWE Champion. Russo was critical of WWE when it came to booking Jinder Mahal's title run and claims that the company "dropped the ball" with him.
"I don't care what anybody says, and I will say this till the end of time, Jinder was money. And when they put that belt on him, he did everything they told him to do. He was money, he's a smart dude. He looked like a million bucks. They dropped the ball miserably on that," said Russo.
The show's host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, agreed with Russo's sentiments, as even he agreed that Jinder Mahal's run felt real. He praised Mahal's work ethic and business sense when it came to the character.
"It goes back to... it felt real, right? He's Canadian, I believe, but he has Indian roots. So he has those types of roots that come with that. And calling himself the Modern Day Maharaja, growing his hair out, looking like a king. He looked like royalty. He was built like royalty. He got in the best shape of his life to that point, and he really committed to the spot before the spot even occurred. That's just good work ethic. That's a good business sense, man," he said.
Jinder Mahal's post-WWE career
While Jinder's run wasn't as well-received by the fans, he did have a lot of admirers behind the scenes. The former WWE Champion continues to do well on the independent circuit, once again leaving room for another potential run with WWE.
Going by Raj Dhesi, he returned to the independent circuit in 2024 following his release from WWE. Since then, he has turned out for various promotions like Black Label Pro, Game Changer Wrestling, and has even been signed on for India's Wrestling Xtreme Mania.
