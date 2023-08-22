Former WWE champion knew MJF was going to be "special" years before AEW

AEW World Champion MJF is riding high as the massive All In Pay-Per-View approaches. At just 27 years old, the Long Island native firmly entrenched himself among the top stars of the wrestling industry. But one former WWE Superstar knew The Devil would be a special talent years before AEW was founded.

Adam Cole is a highly decorated wrestling veteran who has competed all around the world. The inaugural NXT North American Champion is set to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in the main event of this weekend's All In Pay-Per-View, but the two are also teaming up to challenge for Aussie Open's ROH Tag Team Championship on the All In: Zero Hour pre-show.

The bromance between Cole and Friedman has captured the hearts of AEW fans, and the two are reveling in their whimsical storyline. In a recent appearance on USA Today's Under the Ring podcast, the former WWE Superstar reminisced about first meeting his rival-turned-partner:

"I knew when I first met him ...god, it had to be — it was like maybe 8 years ago, maybe 6 years ago, when he was just starting out," Cole recalled. "Like, brand new in the wrestling industry. I remember thinking, 'Oh this guy has it' from the very beginning. And I know a lot of people say that, but I really did feel that way. He could talk incredibly well. He was great in the ring. He carried himself very well. He was a sponge, wanting to learn as much as he possibly could."

Cole further revealed that he knew MJF was a special talent from the moment they met:

"I knew he was going to be special," he continued, "but I think he's exceeded everyone's — including himself — expectations as far as how great he's really become. I mean, he's so young, like in his mid-20s. He has his entire career ahead of him, and he's proven time and time again how amazing he is in the ring, how amazing he is on the microphone. The guy eats, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling," he added. "What's wild to think is he's not really in his prime yet, and he's as good as he is." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Major restaurant chain wants in on the bidding war for MJF

MJF and Adam Cole have been making the most of their partnership and recently filmed a skit in preparation for their tag team match against Aussie Open at All In.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the two went to a local Outback Steakhouse, where they hoped to study the "temple" of the Australian duo.

Outback Steakhouse couldn't let this skit lie and recently sent out a tweet announcing its intention to enter the "Bidding War of 2024." The restaurant chain hilariously claimed that if Friedman signs with them, he could expect a lifetime supply of Bloomin' Onions.

Expand Tweet

Do you think MJF and Adam Cole will claim the ROH Tag Team Championship at All In? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot