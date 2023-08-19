New contender hilariously enters the race to sign MJF when his AEW contract expires in 2024

For ages it has been assumed that MJF's "bidding war of 2024" would only include AEW and WWE vying for the star's signature. However, a new, surprising contender has thrown its name into the pot and made a tasty offer to the current World Champ.

Being the generational talent that he is, it makes sense that the world's biggest wrestling promotions would all be desperate to have MJF on their roster. However, Friedman's appeal evidently stretches beyond the world of professional wrestling, as Outback Steakhouse has recently stated its intention to bring the 27-year-old sensation on board.

The restaurant recently tweeted the following:

What exactly MJF would be required to do should he accept the offer remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the AEW World Champion seemed quite giddy about the prospect of a never-ending supply of blooming onions. He appropriately responded with a GIF of a cheery kangaroo:

With offers coming in left, right and center, fans will have to wait patiently to see whether Friedman signs with AEW, WWE, or Outback Steakhouse come 2024.

MJF to main event AEW's biggest-ever show

With multiple suitors hoping to acquire MJF's signature next year, The Salt of the Earth will need to worry about more pressing duties first. He is set to headline All In next week Sunday alongside his on-screen best friend Adam Cole.

Cole and Friedman's unlikely bromance has captured the imagination of fans all over the world, with many calling it the best thing in all of pro wrestling today. So, it is only right that a storyline this hot takes centerstage at this year's biggest event at Wembley Stadium.

More so, the Better Than You Bay Bay duo will be pulling double duty come the evening of August 27th, as they will also challenge Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships on the All In: Zero Hour pre-show.

