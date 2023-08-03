Massive name still planning to ignite a bidding war between AEW and WWE upon free agency

The wrestling fans are abuzz with excitement as World Champion MJF is set to ignite a bidding war between two of the biggest wrestling promotions, AEW and WWE, upon entering free agency.

Following the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF took to the ring for a heartfelt moment with Tony Khan, expressing his gratitude for the opportunities he received in Jacksonville-based Promotion. Maxwell also addressed the rumors of WWE's interest in him.

MJF playfully teased the ongoing contract negotiations, hinting at the lucrative offers from both AEW and WWE in 2024. In a Twitter post, the world champion confirmed that the bidding war is still in full swing, leaving fans awaiting the outcome of this high-stakes battle for his services.

"Bidding war still in full effect. Sorry not sorry," MJF tweeted.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF @MrJacobCohen Bidding war still in full effect.



Sorry not sorry.

MJF's impact in Tony Khan's promotion is undeniable. With WWE showing a keen interest in securing his talents, his decision holds immense power to reshape the wrestling landscape. Maxwell's potential move to the Stamford-based promotion would undoubtedly be a game-changer.

Only time will tell whether he will stay will All Elite Wrestling or make a shocking move by going to global juggernaut.

AEW World Champion MJF's All In opponent confirmed

AEW All In's main event was confirmed on the latest edition of Dynamite. As MJF was addressing the crowd, he brought out his friend Adam Cole and shared a heartfelt moment. The Devil promised a World Championship match for Cole, regardless of their recent loss at Collision.

MJF then surprised everyone by challenging The Panama City Playboy to a match at the Wembley Stadium event, and they both signed the contract, sealing the deal for the main event.

Their last singles encounter in the World Championship Eliminator on the June 14 episode of Dynamite ended in a time-limit draw, leaving Cole empty-handed. With both stars signing the contract, the stage is set for an intense rematch at All In.

Do you think MJF will re-sign with Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

