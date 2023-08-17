"I don’t wrestle Jobbers" - AEW star MJF turns down a match against MMA fighter

MJF has given his reaction to MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who had previously called him out. This was the latest response following the Salt of the Earth, asking if he could appear on Logan Paul's podcast.

The AEW World Champion pinged Paul on Twitter as he brought up The Ultimate Influencer's ranking in the 30 under 30 best pro wrestlers. He was ranked first, while Logan Paul was #10. Knowing this, The Salt of the Earth wanted to discuss how flawed the list was on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Dillon Danis, who had a scheduled match with Logan Paul in October, suddenly squeezed himself into the thread. He has been a thorn in Paul's side, even recently meddling with his personal life.

He claimed he could show the AEW star how easy wrestling was and how he needed to be in a real fight. The latter had a short but sweet response:

"No thanks. I don’t wrestle Jobbers," he wrote.

MJF responds to Aussie Open accepting his challenge

On AEW Rampage last week, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open took the mic to address the latest challenge thrown at them by MJF and Adam Cole. This was for their ROH Tag Team Titles during Zero Hour of AEW All In.

They quickly accepted the match. The AEW World Champion recently responded after seeing the match made official.

He thanked the tag team for accepting, claiming it was a big mistake and he would see them at All In.

"Thanks for accepting. Big mistake. See you in Wembley," MJF wrote.

Better than You Bay-Bay is scheduled for two matches in one night, and they are the first to do this. Not only will the pair aim to add new titles to their resume, but the pair will also headline the event and go at it in front of the Wembley crowd.

