"Try a real fight sometime pu**y" - Dillon Danis takes a shot at Logan Paul, calls out AEW World Champion MJF

Dillon Danis is currently scheduled to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match. Taking to Twitter, he took a shot at Paul and AEW star MJF.

MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion, who recently took to Twitter and proceeded to ask Paul if he could appear on IMPAULSIVE.

In response to this, Danis claimed that Paul is currently "dealing" with something. However, in the meantime, the 29-year-old offered to come to AEW and confront MJF:

"Logan is dealing with something right now little man I’ll gladly come to AEW and show you how easy it is to wrestle try a real fight sometime pu**y." tweeted Danis

Expand Tweet

Check out Danis' tweet at this link.

Eric Bischoff believes Logan Paul is better than 98% of wrestlers today

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Logan Paul's recent SummerSlam match against Ricochet.

The wrestling veteran even praised the finish to Paul's recent match, claiming that the finish to the match was flawlessly executed. Bischoff said:

"It was shot perfectly, it didn’t look clumsy when we saw Paul get the brass knucks. We saw just a glimpse of it, but it was done so discreetly that if you’re watching at home, you know the audience didn’t see what you just saw, which is part of the magic. It was subtle. It was discreet. Then the punch that Paul threw with those brass knucks was as real-looking as almost anything I’ve seen on television. It was flawless. So anybody that’s a Logan Paul criticizer, a hater, go find something else to do with your life. Because you just don’t get it. You don’t have a clue."

Expand Tweet

Following his victory over Ricochet at SummerSlam, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Maverick. He is likely to focus on his boxing camp for the time being.

Who do you think will win between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis? Sound off in the comment section

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here