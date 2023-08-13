"Big Mistake" - Major AEW star responds to his challenge being accepted for All In

A top AEW star responds to Aussie Open for accepting the challenge to put the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line at All In.

The team of Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most unique pairings in All Elite Wrestling. The duo has become massive fan favorites over the past few weeks and has set their sight on gaining some tag team gold.

Adam Cole and MJF will once again join forces to battle Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship at the All In preshow.

This past week on AEW Rampage, Aussie Open responded and accepted the challenge laid by Cole and MJF to make their match official for All In. MJF took to Twitter to respond and seemingly warn the Tag Team Champions.

"Thanks for accepting. Big mistake. See you in Wembley," tweeted MJF.

MJF roasts Adam Cole using a Hall of Famer with a hilarious comment on AEW Dynamite

This past week on Dynamite, A friendly fire culminated between Adam Cole and MJF. The duo addressed their match for All-In, and MJF ended up dissing Adam Cole at the expense of a WWE Hall of Famer.

MJF began his verbal assault on the former NXT Champion by criticizing his physique and taking an indirect jab at Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. This was a diss at Hogan taking up substances at the time.

"You're so skinny & pale white, if this was the 80s Hogan would have snorted you!"

The AEW World Champion kept going with his promo until Cole cut him off. MJF reeled back and apologized, and said he got carried away. The duo will face each other in the main event of All In, and will also be teaming up at the preshow earlier that day to take on Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

