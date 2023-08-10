Former WWE Champion loses on AEW Dynamite in-ring debut

Former WWE Champion faced a surprising setback during his much-anticipated in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite. The star in question is none other than RVD.

On AEW Dynamite, RVD faced "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. The match was chaos as Jack Perry surprised Rob Van Dam with a sudden attack from behind. However, the former WWE Champion legend quickly turned the tables with a sharp kick to Perry's head, gaining momentum.

During the match, RVD used a chair to hit his opponent and executed the iconic rolling thunder maneuver. The match's critical moment happened when RVD tried a split-legged moonsault but didn't hit it, which gave Perry a chance.

In the climax of the match, RVD tried a split-legged moonsault but didn't hit it, which gave Jungle Boy another opening. Perry fought back bravely and even used a chair to harm the referee.

With everything in chaos came a new referee. Aubrey Edwards came in, and RVD argued with her. Meanwhile, the FTW Champion hit him with a low blow and sent the former ECW Champion on the corner over a chair. He rolls the legend up for the win.

In his first All Elite in-ring appearance, RVD showed how tough he is, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry also revealed he's still a big star in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on RVD's debut match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here