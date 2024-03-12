Former WWE champion and major name may be "done" with pro wrestling, according to Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell recently suggested that former WWE Champion Miro (Rusev) and his wife, CJ Perry (Lana), are “done” with professional wrestling.

CJ and Miro were last seen on AEW T.V. last year. At the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Lana turned on her client Andrade El Idolo and helped Miro secure a victory.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that Rusev and Lana don't ''need the business anymore.''

“I think they're done with wrestling. She's [CJ Perry] an influencer now. I think she's doing well, and I think he's [Miro] doing some gaming. So they're making good money from what I hear, doing other stuff... I never really got it, but now that she's doing the influencer deal, and I know some of those people are knocking it down because people know who she is and it's all based on viewership and clicks, I think Miro is doing something with gaming. I don't think they need the business anymore,” he said. [6:50 - 8:24]

Former WWE stars CJ Perry and Miro are no longer together

TMZ recently broke the news that CJ and Miro have mutually decided to opt for divorce. The report confirms that the split was made official by none other than the female AEW star herself, who had a conversation with the media outlet.

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together and have decided to move on as friends and hopefully [as] onscreen characters somewhere down the road," CJ told TMZ.

Perry and the former WWE US Champion got hitched on July 29, 2016. Before joining AEW, they served under the WWE banner. Miro joined AEW in 2020, while Perry arrived at the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023.

