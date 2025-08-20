  • home icon
Former WWE champion makes a bold claim hours before AEW Dynamite

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:08 GMT
Current version of the WWE Tag Team titles. (Image via WWE.com)
Current version of the WWE Tag Team Title (Image via wwe.com)`

As we head towards the final episode of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door 2025, a former WWE champion has made a huge claim on social media. There are many ex-WWE talents on the All Elite Wrestling roster, with quite a few of them who are active online.

Former WWE Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have long been seen as one of the best teams in the world. Aside from being champions in WWE, they are two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo has also won tag team gold in other promotions such as AAA, Ring of Honor, and NJPW.

Dax Harwood is known for being active on X/Twitter, and he recently made a bold claim about FTR and their manager, Stokely. He posted a photo of the trio and called it the best in the business.

"The greatest to ever do it," Harwood wrote.

The former WWE champions are set for huge match on AEW Dynamite ahead of Forbidden Door

With Forbidden Door scheduled to take place on Sunday, FTR has yet to earn a spot on the big show. Current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate are scheduled to defend their gold in London, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin still don't know who they will face.

A tag team eliminator tournament began last month to decide their challengers, with the finals of the competition set for this week's Dynamite. FTR reached the finals after taking down the Bang Bang Gang. Harwood and Wheeler will now face Brodido (Bandido and Brody King), who defeated The Young Bucks to book their spot.

The winner will go on to challenge The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin at Forbidden Door 2025. The duo currently has the third-longest reign in the history of the promotion and could move up to the second spot if they leave London with the gold.

Edited by Pratik Singh
