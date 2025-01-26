Former WWE champion makes huge in-ring return after 6 months; picks up a dominant win

A former WWE NXT and United States Champion made his in-ring return after six months of absence. The star had his return match against a young star on AEW Collision.

On the latest edition of Collision: Homecoming, the former WWE United States Champion, Samoa Joe, was slated for his first match since July 2024. The Samoan Submission Machine wrestled Nick Wayne in a one-on-one encounter. While Christian Cage and The Patriarchy accompanied Wayne, Joe also got the company of HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

Although Samoa Joe dominated the majority of the match, Nick Wayne also used some dirty tactics to stay alive in the bout. The Patriarchy members tried to interfere but got dealt with by HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. At the end of a decent encounter, the former AEW World Champion managed to secure the win in his return match on Collision.

Moreover, Joe made his first AEW TV appearance in several months last Wednesday on Dynamite and immediately got involved in a storyline with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. His last match was against Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight in July 2024.

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for the former WWE Superstar upon his return to action.

