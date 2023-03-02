Former WWE Champion namedrops Triple H's faction on AEW Dynamite

Ahead of their match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, MJF and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson had a final face-to-face on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Danielson mentioned the battles he had to overcome in the Stamford-based promotion, especially fighting Triple H's faction, The Authority.

The American Dragon had to overcome a lot to earn a title shot against The Salt of the Earth. He wrestled and defeated several stars such as Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita, Rush, and also the Machine Brian Cage.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF revealed that he hates Bryan Danielson and claimed that the American Dragon has been handed everything throughout his career. The exchange then led to a brawl between the two.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, MJF interrupted Danielson's interview segment with Renee Paquette and attempted to speak. But before he could utter a single word, The American Dragon demanded that the AEW World Champion shuts up. Danielson then reminded fans of why MJF hates him.

The number one contender for the AEW World Championship reflected on every hardship he faced throughout his career. He referenced his struggles battling Triple H and The Authority during his run in WWE.

Danielson single-handedly fought and overcame his battle against The Game and his faction to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in 2014.

Can he do it again and dethrone MJF? Tune in this Sunday and find out at the Revolution pay-per-view.

