Former WWE champion officially joins The Conglomeration in AEW

The Conglomeration will have a huge challenge ahead of them at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream. Following recent events, they will now be joined by a former WWE champion in the battle against their foes.The aforementioned star is Roderick Strong, a former WWE NXT North American Champion. He squared off against Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli in a one-on-one showdown on the October 15 edition of AEW Dynamite. The duo delivered a stellar match; however, it was Castagnoli who picked up the win over Strong, marking his 100th win in All Elite Wrestling, according to Tony Schiavone.Later that night on Collision, other Death Riders members Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta battled Conglomeration cohorts Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly in a tag team match. This marked another win for The Death Riders as Garcia scored the three-count over O'Reilly.After the show, the company took to its X to make a blockbuster match official for the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl that will take place before WrestleDream. The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Pac) will square off against The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii) and Roderick Strong, cementing his alliance with the faction. This marked his third time in a stable alongside his former partner, Kyle O'Reilly, in their respective careers.The Death Riders leader is scheduled for a gruesome match at AEW WrestleDreamAll members of The Death Riders, including their leader Jon Moxley, will be in action for the festivities for AEW WrestleDream. The Purveyor of Violence is set to battle his arch-rival, Darby Allin, in an I Quit match for the main show.The duo has been engaged in a heated feud since Allin's return at All In Texas. They even squared off in a hellicious Coffin match at All Out 2025, which Moxley won. However, this match at WrestleDream promises to be more hardcore, physically battering, and intriguing to see which top star will have to utter the words, 'I Quit.'