Former WWE Champion provides health update amid lengthy in-ring absence

Several WWE and AEW talents are currently away from the ring for different reasons. A former world champion recently provided an update on his health after undergoing knee surgery last year. The name in question is Paul Wight (aka The Big Show).

Paul Wight is currently signed to AEW as a commentator and occasional in-ring performer. He last wrestled on the March 30, 2022, episode of Dark: Elevation, picking up a victory over Austin Green in just over two minutes. At All In 2023, the former WWE Champion appeared during the Zero Hour show, assaulting Jeff Jarrett's stable.

In an exclusive interview with Metro, Wight revealed his fitness goals:

"Right now, I’m at about 414, 413 [lbs]. I wanna try to get back down to about 385, so I’ve still got work to do."

The veteran added that he played games like Dungeons & Dragons with his friends while away from the squared circle.

"It's been a struggle to get that trust and confidence back in that appendage."

Paul Wight on WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon's potential reaction to All In 2023

Paul Wight was an integral part of WWE for years before his departure in February 2021. He held various titles in the company, including the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. During his storied tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, Wight worked closely with Vince McMahon.

AEW All In 2023 was held on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The show broke several revenue and attendance records, leading to comparisons with WWE's biggest annual premium live event, WrestleMania. Hence, many were curious to find out how World Wrestling Entertainment's Executive Chairman would have reacted to All In's success.

In a chat with Inside the Ropes, Paul Wight mentioned that Vince McMahon loved competition. He speculated that the legendary promoter would have been motivated to work harder after All In's triumph.

"I think he's absolutely p*ssed, but he's p*ssed in a good way because he's the type like 'Oh! Okay.' He likes competition, he likes that challenge. Vince is very much an animal of the jungle-type mentality. I think Vince is a guy who thrives on competition, doing new things, and being the best in his mind at what he does. So when competition steps up, that fires Vince more than anything."

