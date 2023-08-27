Paul Wight reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to AEW All In

AEW will be broadcasting its most anticipated show of the year, All In, from the Wembley Stadium in London tonight. The company has sold around 80,000 tickets for the show, and AEW personality Paul Wight believes that it must have put a sour taste in the mouth of Vince McMahon.

Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) worked for WWE for almost 20 years and had a very successful career before departing from Vince McMahon's company in 2021 and signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight was asked about the way Vince McMahon must have reacted after learning about the record-breaking ticket sales of All In.

"I think he's absolutely p*ssed, but he's p*ssed in a good way because he's the type like 'Oh! Okay.' He likes competition, he likes that challenge. Vince is very much an animal of the jungle-type mentality. I think Vince is a guy that thrives on competition, doing new things, and being the best in his mind at what he does. So when competition steps up, that fires Vince more than anything."

Wight added:

"The worst thing that could happen to Vince McMahon is to be bored and mendacious if he's got competition that fires him up to be better which is a win for the fans because they will get a better product and it's good for us because we produce a better product too so competition is good." [From 02:13 to 03:05]

Paul Wight reportedly bringing back an iconic gimmick in AEW

AEW star Paul Wight has been away from in-ring competition for a long time. However, rumors of his return have started to circulate as Fightful reported that a specific gear has been made for the veteran.

Wight is notably known for his time as The Big Show with WWE. During his years in WCW, he was better known as The Giant and was a member of the nWo. The veteran also portrayed the character of Captain Insano in the 1998 film The Waterboy while still being in WCW.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has finalized Captain Insano's gear which Paul Wight could possibly use during All In.

"There has been Captain Insano gear being made for a possible use of the character, though we haven’t heard many details beyond that. Wight hasn’t wrestled since March 2022. Wight has said recently that it's a possibility for All In."

