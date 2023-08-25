Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) recalls fondest memories with Bray Wyatt after his untimely passing

The tragic passing of Bray Wyatt has been a very hard thing to accept for many fans around the world. AEW veteran Paul Wight recently spoke on the death of Wyatt who passed away at the age of 36 reportedly due to a heart attack.

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) shared the ring numerous times with Bray Wyatt during his time with WWE. The two stars had several matches and in-ring segments together between 2014 and 2016.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Paul Wight talked about the tragic demise of the former Universal Champion.

"The thing that I will remember the most is just every time he saw me It was a big hug and the big smile and that laugh. Just the positive energy that he had and created around him was so special and so unique."

Braun Strowman talks about the impact Bray Wyatt had on his career

Late WWE star Bray Wyatt had a huge impact on not only fans, but numerous other wrestlers as well. Wyatt always came up with unique gimmicks that would catch the attention of the fans, and Braun Strowman has opened up about the influence Wyatt had on his career.

Strowman and Wyatt have a long history together as The Monster Among Monsters debuted for the company as the 'Black Sheep' of The Wyatt Family back in 2015.

In an interview, Strowman talked about how Wyatt is responsible for the success he has had in his career and called him his brother.

"It's tough to keep a friend when you throw them off of cages and smash their car, eat their cake, and do everything else. Behind the scenes, I'm friends with everyone at work, but without a doubt, my best friend is Bray Wyatt. The man pretty much brought me into the industry. When they tagged me up with The Wyatt Family it was my seventh match I'd ever had."

Strowman further added:

“I didn't know the difference between a headlock and a beetle throw. Bray rode with me, showed me how to get around, how to book hotels, how to make the towns. Then he started helping me with learning how to wrestle and I will forever be indebted to him. He's not my best friend, he's my brother." [From 2:50 to 3:35]

We here at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bray Wyatt during this difficult time.

