How did Bray Wyatt impact former Universal Champion's WWE career? Know the story! 

Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was one of the most impactful characters in wrestling. Through his various gimmicks and promos, Wyatt always managed to garner attention. However, along with making an impact with his character, the 36-year-old also impacted the lives of his fellow wrestlers.

In one such instance, Bray Wyatt was a massive source of help for Braun Strowman. During an interview, Strowman said the success he achieved in WWE was due to Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion also added that Wyatt was not only his friend but a brother. Strowman said:

"It's tough to keep a friend when you throw them off of cages and smash their car, eat their cake, and do everything else. Behind the scenes, I'm friends with everyone at work, but without a doubt, my best friend is Bray Wyatt. The man pretty much brought me into the industry. When they tagged me up with The Wyatt Family it was my seventh match I'd ever had."

Further crediting Wyatt, Strowman said:

“I didn't know the difference between a headlock and a beetle throw. Bray rode with me, showed me how to get around, how to book hotels, how to make the towns. Then he started helping me with learning how to wrestle and I will forever be indebted to him. He's not my best friend, he's my brother." [From 2:50 to 3:35]

Like Strowman, Bray Wyatt must have helped several WWE Superstars in their careers. After all, The Eater of Worlds was known to be a leader in the locker room.

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman pay their respects to Bray Wyatt

Over the course of his career, Bray Wyatt – real name Windham Rotunda – worked with several WWE Superstars. However, the two most notable people Wyatt worked with were Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. The 36-year-old superstar had a successful time working with both stars.

Hence, when the sad news of Wyatt's demise surfaced, Bliss and Strowman were two of the earliest superstars to react. On Instagram, Bliss uploaded a photo of herself and Wyatt. She expressed her shock and grief over Wyatt's passing and sent love to his family. Bliss wrote:

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham"

On the other hand, Braun Strowman wrote a long and emotional post for Wyatt. In his tribute to the 36-year-old, Strowman mentioned the time they spent together in The Wyatt Family.

He also credited The Fiend for teaching him a lot in life. Strowman ended his post by sending love to Windham's family and remembering the late Brodie Lee, a fellow member of The Wyatt Family who passed away in 2020.

Bray Wyatt's demise is going to hurt fans across the world. However, it will hurt Strowman a lot more since they shared a great bond, and the latter is godfather to Bray's son. While WWE fans will miss Windham Rotunda, he will continue to live through the work he has produced over the years.

