5 Little known facts about The Fiend/Bray Wyatt

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 23 Sep 2019, 07:49 IST

There are a number of hidden facts about Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has become a hot topic of conversation over the past few months since he debuted The Firefly Fun House and The Fiend. The former WWE Champion become one of the most popular Superstars on the main roster.

Wyatt has become a thorn in the side of many WWE Hall of Famers in recent weeks, including Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, and Mick Foley. Whilst he has only had one match on WWE TV, which came back at SummerSlam when he was able to defeat Finn Balor, he has already been pushed into the Universal Championship picture and will now face Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell inside the demonic structure.

Shockingly, not many fans believe that this push has come too soon and now await whatever creative genius Wyatt has for his upcoming Universal Championship match. The Fiend could have been his best idea since he's been part of WWE programming now for more than six years and this is his biggest push to date.

Despite being on WWE's main roster ever since 2013, Wyatt has been consistently overlooked, which could be why there are several things about the former patriarch of The Wyatt Family, that many fans still don't know.

#5 He has three children

Bray Wyatt welcomed his third child earlier this year

Bray Wyatt is quite the family man outside of WWE since he has three children with two different women. Wyatt married his high school sweetheart Samantha back in 2012 and the couple then went on to have two children, Cadyn and Kendyl before the couple opted to divorce back in 2017.

Wyatt has since begun a relationship with former Raw ring announcer JoJo Offerman. The couple has been very private about their personal life in recent years, but the duo did welcome their first child together called Knash earlier this year as revealed on Instagram.

