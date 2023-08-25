Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) possibly bringing back legendary gimmick in AEW - Reports

AEW star Paul Wight has been away from in-ring action for quite some time now, but rumors of his return are making the rounds. In another indication that he could return, Fightful has reported that specific gear has been made for him.

Wight is best known for his lengthy tenure as The Big Show in WWE. During his years in WCW, he was better known as The Giant and was a member of the infamous nWo. However, while still with WCW, the veteran portrayed the character of Captain Insano in the 1998 film The Waterboy.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has finalized Captain Insano gear for Paul Wight, which he could use during All In.

"There has been Captain Insano gear being made for a possible use of the character, though we haven’t heard many details beyond that. Wight hasn’t wrestled since March 2022. Wight has said recently that it's a possibility for All In."

Wight recently showed off the boots of his Captain Insano gear, which has only fueled speculation of his return. Only time will tell, but fans will find out this weekend if Paul Wight will return to pro wrestling.

Paul Wight may have already spoiled his return at AEW All In

All In is set to be the biggest wrestling pay-per-view in recent years. Due to this, many stars are llikely vying to appear at the event to showcase their talent. But what of veterans like Paul Wight?

During an interview with DAZN Wrestling, Wight revealed that the odds of him making an AEW All In appearance are good.

"I would have to say if I was a betting person because I'm not allowed to stooge, I'd say the odds are pretty good that I'll be here at Wembley."

Additionally, Paul Wight confirmed that he has healed from his surgeries, despite his knee recovery being far worse than what he's experienced in the past. It remains to be seen if the veteran will simply appear in a segment, or whether he'll continue to wrestle once the promotion returns to the US.

