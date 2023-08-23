"The odds are pretty good that I'll be here at Wembley" - Former WWE Champion possibly spoils AEW return

AEW All In 2023 is set to be the biggest pro wrestling pay-per-view in the company's history, and many top names are expected to appear on the show. Paul Wight was recently asked whether he will attend the event, and the former WWE Champion had an interesting reply.

Since joining the Tony Khan-led promotion, Wight has only wrestled in four matches. Three of those bouts came on Dark and one at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view.

During his recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, Paul Wight mentioned that he might show up at All In on August 27.

"I would have to say if I was a betting person because I'm not allowed to stooge, I'd say the odds are pretty good that I'll be here at Wembley."

The AEW star also discussed his recovery after his recent surgeries.

"It's amazing how difficult the knee is versus the hip," Wight said. "The rehab is a lot more intensive. The pain afterward is a lot more intense. I have more range of motion with my fixed knee than I did with my knee before. My knee hasn't moved that good in 14 years." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Wight recently gave his take on the numerous comparisons between AEW and WWE and explained how it did not make sense.

Paul Wight defends "Real" AEW World Champion CM Punk

While CM Punk has a large fan following, he may not be the most popular guy backstage in All Elite Wrestling.

Some of Punk's colleagues are quite open with their disdain, especially after last year's "Brawl Out" incident. However, The Second City Saint has numerous allies in the company, including Wight.

In the same interview with DAZN Wrestling, Paul Wight touched upon his long-lasting friendship with CM Punk and why some people misunderstood him.

"I've known Phil [Punk] for a long time. We've been friends for a long time. Phil is super competitive and super driven. People might not understand how passionate Phil is. Phil is a guy that's going to let you know if he's upset about something, and he's not really going to give a cr*p if he hurts your feelings." (H/T: Fightful)

Wight's comments suggest he is good friends with the AEW "Real" World Champion. The latter will defend his title against Samoa Joe on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

