Former WWE champion provides health update after getting stretchered off at AEW All In

An AEW star has sustained some serious health issues following the All In event in Texas. They recently discussed the implications of their health issues in an interview.
Former WWE United States Champion, Samoa Joe, successfully defended the AEW World Trios Championship alongside his partners Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs against Death Riders at All In earlier this month. However, after the match, he was assaulted by his opponents. The members of Death Riders attacked Joe's neck, which led him to be stretchered out of Globe Life Field.
While he has been absent from AEW programming since then, he recently gave an update on his injury. Speaking with WrestleZone, Joe stated that he and his team have been working through the concussion protocols. The former WWE star emphasized that he has been following his doctor’s advice closely and is looking forward to receiving medical clearance.
Check out Samoa Joe's comments below:
"Obviously, we’re working through concussion protocols right now, something that I’m going to take very seriously. And you know we’ll see, hopefully doctors will clear me sooner than later. We can make amends for things that maybe shouldn’t have gone on," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]
Earlier, it was believed that Samoa Joe had taken a hiatus to fulfill the promotion duties of his upcoming series, Twisted Metal Season 2. However, it now appears that this is not the sole reason for Joe’s absence from the company. Only time will tell when the 46-year-old will make his comeback from here on.
AEW star Samoa Joe talked about HOOK replacing him to defend the World Trios Championship
Samoa Joe and The Opps have been the AEW World Trios Champions since April this year. They have been regularly competing on the shows since becoming the new champions. However, with Joe's injury, fans wonder about the future of the Trios Championship.
During his interview with WrestleZone, he was asked if he would like HOOK to replace him to defend the titles down the line. The former WWE United States Champion said that the decision regarding the Trios Championship is in the hands of The Opps. However, he urged fans to wait until he receives medical clearance, noting that it’s still a bit too early for him to decide the future of the titles.
"I think the decision on what happens to Trios Titles is firmly in the hands of The Opps. And I don’t think that’s an issue. As for being replaced, I mean, you know what, we’re gonna wait and we’re gonna find out where we’re at with the doctors first," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]
One thing that the 46-year-old emphasized throughout the interview was the decision of the doctors. It seems Joe could be close to receiving medical clearance from the medical department. If that happens, he will likely defend the titles alongside The Opps himself rather than being potentially replaced by HOOK.