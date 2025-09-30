Former WWE champion puts himself over Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone

Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone are two of the most successful professional wrestlers of all time. They are highly popular among the fans for their belt-collector character arcs and incredible wrestling styles. However, a former WWE champion thinks he is better than the abovementioned AEW names.Former United States Champion Matt Cardona recently put himself over Omega and Mone in a social media post. The Best Bout Machine was once on a mission to capture as many titles as he could in pro-wrestling, and he managed to hold four titles at the same time in his career during that phase. Similarly, Mercedes Mone is on a quest to complete her belt collection, and currently, she holds 9 titles all around the globe.An X post recently asked who is the greatest belt collector of all time, featuring legendary names like Ultimo Dragon apart from Omega and Mone. However, Matt Cardona reacted to this question by posting a picture of himself holding several titles in professional wrestling, acknowledging himself as the greatest belt collector of all time.Check out his X post below:At one point, Cardona had a total of seven belts, including the Impact Digital Media Championship, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and the Internet Championship. Bryan Danielson believes Mercedes Mone is better than Ultimo DragonMercedes Mone and Ultimo Dragon have been drawing comparisons as of late. Both stars proved to be incredible performers in the ring, but most importantly, Mone shares the common goal of collecting championship gold in professional wrestling. However, recently, pro-wrestling legend Bryan Danielson made a major claim about The CEO.Speaking on AEW All Out Zero Hour, Danielson acknowledged Mone to be better than Ultimo Dragon. He added that while he believes the modern wrestling scene is pretty different, 2025's Mone is better than 1996's Dragon.&quot;So you’re saying, in comparison, Mercedes is not as good as Ultimo Dragon was in 1996? I actually think in comparison to the wrestling landscape. Mercedes Mone in 2025 is better than Ultimate Dragon in 1996.&quot; [H/T: Fightful]Ultimo Dragon famously held 10 titles in professional wrestling in 1996. Currently, The CEO has the chance to break his record in the coming months. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Mercedes from here on.