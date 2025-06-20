Former WWE champion reacts to Renee Paquette's heartfelt post on social media

A recent heartfelt post on social media from AEW personnel Renee Paquette has garnered many reactions from fans and also prompted a response from a former WWE champion.

Natalya, a former two-time WWE Women's Champion, is an active presence in World Wrestling Entertainment programming and is mostly seen in backstage segments on RAW. She last competed on the show in a triple-threat Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match against Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez, which she lost. Outside the ring, Natalya is a co-host on the Busted Open podcast alongside Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer.

The Queen of Harts recently reacted to her close friend and All Elite Wrestling TV personality Renee Paquette's post on Instagram. The latter had shared a photo of herself with her daughter Nora, and her dog.

Trending

"Blueberry J Good. The king." wrote Paquette on Instagram

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Natalya reacted to this post with multiple heart emojis. Check out Paquette's post here and The Queen of Harts' reaction below:

Natalya's reaction [Image Credit: Renee's post on Instagram]

Renee Paquette recently shared a rare personal Jon Moxley moment

A few days ago, Paquette shared a photo of her husband, Jon Moxley, with their daughter Nora on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to our guy ❣️❣️" Renee wrote.

The photo marked a rare glimpse for fans into the AEW World Champion's personal life and a fresh change from the "Purveyor of Violence" character that he portrays on TV. Moxley, who incidentally does not have a social media presence, has played many distinct characters over the years. His WWE gimmick was more laid back and comical at times, but in AEW, he portrays a more serious and dangerous version of himself.

This post by his wife all but tells us that the One True King is a different person in real life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More