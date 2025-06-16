Photo: Jon Moxley spotted in rare out of character moment

Jon Moxley has been spotted in a recent photo, showcasing a completely different side of him than what fans see when he is on-screen and steps into the ring. This was the case as he was with his family.

Ad

Mox has shown various personas throughout his career. In WWE, he presented a more laid-back yet unhinged version of himself, whereas in AEW, he adopted a more serious demeanor and often took things a little too far. He now leads the Death Riders and is arguably the most dangerous individual within the company. In real life, he is completely different and does not even have an internet presence.

On Instagram, his wife, Renee Paquette, posted a Father's Day message for him. She posted a photo of Jon Moxley with their daughter on his shoulders as they were at the beach. Renee also included a scribble drawn by their daughter of her and her dad.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Father’s Day to our guy ❣️❣️" Renee posted.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcomed a new member of their family

Last month, Renee Paquette posted on social media that she had welcomed a new member of their family. This was their new dog, and she documented the entire journey of bringing the pooch back home.

On Instagram, she posted photos and videos of her new dog, Wolfie. She mentioned how she flew back home with him and showed their time together from the airport all the way to finally arriving at their house. Renee did not show how her husband, Jon Moxley, reacted to this new addition.

Ad

"Travel home with me and Wolfie! I’ve never flown with a dog before, let alone a dog I had only just met! He was perfect, and shout out to @delta for being so accommodating. And all my seat mates for being dog lovers 💕💕" she posted.

The couple is a nice example of two individuals finding love through wrestling, as they've been together since their time in WWE. It is also interesting to see uncharacteristic moments from Jon Moxley that fans wouldn't expect to see.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More