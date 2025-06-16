Photo: Jon Moxley spotted in rare out of character moment

Jon Moxley has been spotted in a recent photo, showcasing a completely different side of him than what fans see when he is on-screen and steps into the ring. This was the case as he was with his family.
Mox has shown various personas throughout his career. In WWE, he presented a more laid-back yet unhinged version of himself, whereas in AEW, he adopted a more serious demeanor and often took things a little too far. He now leads the Death Riders and is arguably the most dangerous individual within the company. In real life, he is completely different and does not even have an internet presence.
On Instagram, his wife, Renee Paquette, posted a Father's Day message for him. She posted a photo of Jon Moxley with their daughter on his shoulders as they were at the beach. Renee also included a scribble drawn by their daughter of her and her dad.
"Happy Father’s Day to our guy ❣️❣️" Renee posted.
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcomed a new member of their family
Last month, Renee Paquette posted on social media that she had welcomed a new member of their family. This was their new dog, and she documented the entire journey of bringing the pooch back home.
On Instagram, she posted photos and videos of her new dog, Wolfie. She mentioned how she flew back home with him and showed their time together from the airport all the way to finally arriving at their house. Renee did not show how her husband, Jon Moxley, reacted to this new addition.
"Travel home with me and Wolfie! I’ve never flown with a dog before, let alone a dog I had only just met! He was perfect, and shout out to @delta for being so accommodating. And all my seat mates for being dog lovers 💕💕" she posted.
The couple is a nice example of two individuals finding love through wrestling, as they've been together since their time in WWE. It is also interesting to see uncharacteristic moments from Jon Moxley that fans wouldn't expect to see.