Former WWE Champion recalls almost losing his eye following a botched table spot

A former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer, who currently performs for AEW, recollected the memory of a botched table spot from years ago in which he almost lost an eye.

The former WWE Champion in question is Rob Van Dam. RVD has had a legendary career in which he performed for major promotions like World Wrestling Entertainment and Extreme Championship Wrestling, and is currently performing in AEW. During his diverse career, Mr. PPV also took a lot of risks and suffered near-death experiences.

During his recent appearance on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast, RVD recalled his time in ECW in the 1990s when he almost lost an eye after a botched table spot involving Sabu and Bam Bam Bigelow:

"The way I remember it, myself and Sabu were both on opposite top ropes and we had someone on a table I can’t remember if it was Bam Bam or Terry Funk, I think it was Bam Bam Bigelow, I believe and we both jumped off to do a double leg drop and the table instead of just breaking in like you would expect it to and want it to, this one did that but it also broke here."

Rob Van Dam went on:

"And so the part that was supported by the leg fell to the outside and so there was an effect where it went like this. And so the piece of wood, as I was going down, sliced right across my eyelid and that and that was hanging down there and I had to get it sewn back on later that night with I think seven stitches if I remember right." [H/T Ringside News]

What the future has in store for Mr. PPV remains to be seen.

Rob Van Dam went to wrestle even after the accident

During the same interview, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam revealed that he went on to have a handicap match against the Dudley Boyz even after the aforementioned horrific accident.

"As I remember, we took the white athletic tape and taped it around my head and I went back out and had a handicap match against the Dudley Boyz.” [H/T Ringside News]

Meanwhile, Rob Van Dam continues to surprise fans with his amazing in-ring performances in AEW even after being 53 years of age. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Mr. Monday Night.

